Hosting changes will be made starting March 4

Starting Monday, March 4, KUNC is switching up our hosting shifts. Mike Lyle, our current “All Things Considered” host, will be taking the reins for “Morning Edition,” while Nikole Robinson Carroll will be stepping into the role of hosting “All Things Considered.”

Even after the changes, you can still anticipate the live reporter debrief conversations during “Morning Edition” from KUNC's editorial partners on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Furthermore, KUNC is continuing its reporter debriefs from Biz West on Monday afternoons during “All Things Considered.”

Also beginning March 4th, listeners will hear Erin O’Toole as the regular voice from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. O’Toole brings extensive experience to KUNC, having previously hosted "Morning Edition" and "Colorado Edition." She will maintain her role as the host of the daily news podcast “In the NoCo,” which airs weekday mornings at 5:50 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. and is available for streaming anytime on various podcast platforms.