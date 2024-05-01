KUNC News takes Best Radio Podcast Award at annual Colorado journalism contest

KUNC News was recognized with the top award for podcasting at the Colorado Broadcasters Association award ceremony this April in Denver.

KUNC’s “Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River” won Best Radio Podcast. It was reported and produced by Luke Runyon, a longtime KUNC reporter who now works as co-director of the Water Desk at the Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The six-part podcast series focuses on how the Southwest is adapting to water shortages as climate change causes the region to warm up and dry out.

KUNC’s journalism also received several certificates of merit at the ceremony.

The third season of The Colorado Dream earned a certificate of merit in the Best Radio Podcast category. The Colorado Dream is hosted by Stephanie Daniel, who reported four of the season’s six episodes. Reporters Scott Franz and Rae Solomon also reported and hosted episodes.

In the third season, “Housing Wanted,” reporters traveled to three of Colorado’s most popular mountain resort communities — Summit County, Routt County and Eagle County — to look deeply at housing issues there and the potential solutions underway.

KUNC also received a certificate of merit for in the Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast category for two newscasts hosted by KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Caroll.

KUNC’s digital team received a certificate of merit in the Best Station Website category. Managing Digital Editor Jennifer Coombes and Digital Producer Natalie Skowlund edit, produce and maintain KUNC’s website and social media channels.

