KUNC wins Regional Morrow Awards for reporting on water issues and youth mental health

KUNC News has won two regional 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism projects it produced last year about mental health among young people and the ongoing environmental challenges facing the Colorado River.

KUNC’s mental health series, "In Crisis: Colorado Youth are still struggling with mental health", won the top award in the Radio News Series category. The four-part radio and digital news series takes a deep look at why Colorado children are suffering from serious anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm and what communities are doing to help.

The “In Crisis” series was reported by Leigh Paterson, Stephanie Daniel, Rae Solomon and Lucas Brady Woods. Paterson also edited the series.

The KUNC newsroom also won in the Podcast category for "Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River".

The six-part podcast series looks at how the Southwest is adapting to water shortages as climate change causes the region to warm up and dry out. The series zooms in on people and places grappling with unlimited water supplies in the Colorado River watershed and examines the tradeoffs that come with learning to live with less water.

“Thirst Gap” was reported and hosted by Luke Runyon. It was edited by Johanna Zorn. KUNC’s coverage of the Colorado River is supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

The winning work will now compete against winners in other regions in the small radio market for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.

"It is a great honor to be recognized with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards,” said Michael Arnold, KUNC’s chief audience and content officer. “'In Crisis' and 'Thirst Gap' are examples of KUNC News's unwavering commitment to powerful storytelling and high-quality journalism."