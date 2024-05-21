In The NoCo comes to All Things Considered on KUNC

You listen to In The NoCo for in-depth conversations from our Colorado community during Morning Edition on KUNC. Starting Tuesday, May 28, you'll hear the same great conversations during All Things Considered.

Host Erin O’Toole brings you conversations with artists, scientists, activists, and all-around community characters from right here in our Northern Colorado Community. You're used to waking up with In The NoCo, and now, we're here with you in the afternoons at 4:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, on the air at 91.5 KUNC.

You can also subscribe to the podcast and catch up on previous episodes on kunc.org/inthenoco.

In The NoCo will still air at 5:51 a.m. and 9:51 a.m. Tuesday through Friday during Morning Edition.