KUNC welcomes Gabe Allen as its Neil Best Fellow

Last week, University of Colorado Boulder student Gabe Allen, joined the KUNC newsroom as its first Neil Best Fellow. As part of his fellowship, Allen will work with the KUNC Digital Desk for six months to report and write original and enterprising local stories.

He will also go into the field with other reporters to do video and photography for feature stories and breaking news.

At the University of Colorado Boulder, Allen focused on environmental and science journalism. He previously earned an undergraduate degree in integrative biology at Skidmore College before deciding to focus on journalism.

Last year, he was a reporting fellow at the CU Boulder Center for Enviornmental Journalism. He also has written for several local and regional magazines and newspapers.

The Neil Best Fellowship is a six-month program designed to engage talented students from local colleges and universities. The fellow spends 20 hours each week focused on expanding the station's presence on emerging platforms to reach broader and more diverse audiences.

In addition to working with and learning from KUNC’s full-time journalism staff, Allen will have his work published on KUNC’s various platforms, as well as through the AP StoryShare network, which provides locally produced journalism to news outlets across Colorado.