E-mail: tammy.terwelp@kunc.org

I'm a 20-year public media veteran with roots in music commercial radio in Wisconsin. I oversee all aspects of KUNC and The Colorado Sound's operations, the ongoing development of the organization's culture, and the fulfillment of its mission. I work with our Board in the continual development of strategic planning, embody the plan's vision, and lead the organization to its successful implementation.

I've worked in public television in Wisconsin and Chicago and was the Director of Distribution and Logistics at WBEZ in Chicago, Director of Content and Programming at WESA in Pittsburgh, General Manager of KRCC in Colorado Springs, and most recently, the Executive Director at Aspen Public Radio.

Colorado is my favorite place, and you'll find me on a hike or Nordic ski excursion when not consuming podcasts, film noir, or collecting vintage typewriters.