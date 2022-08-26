© 2022
The Colorado Dream

As Colorado's Black immigrant population grows, so does 'tension’ with African Americans

KUNC | By Stephanie Daniel
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
Fabrice Kombo, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, poses with his wife Danielle Young Kombo, He is tall, with short black hair, while is wife has shoulder-length straight hair and a colorful dress.
1 of 3  — Fabrice_Danielle_2.jpg
Fabrice Kombo, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, poses with his wife Danielle Young Kombo, an African American. They are raising four teenage boys in a diverse neighborhood in Aurora.
Stephanie Daniel
Mariem Dia, born in Senegal, West Africa, sits at a table with a variety of handouts and materials for immigrants. Her black face mask is pulled down and she smiles, her black hair in tightly coiled dreadlocks.
2 of 3  — MariemDia_1.jpg
Mariem Dia, born in Senegal, West Africa and raised in Colorado, has dual citizenship. She loves the 90s, to watch basketball and work on her small makeup business, Mariem’s Magnifique Collections.
Stephanie Daniel
Papa Dia, an immigrant from Senegal, poses seated at a table. He has buzzed hair and is wearing a suit and is smiling at the camera.
3 of 3  — Papa Dia_2.jpg
Papa Dia, an immigrant from Senegal, founded the African Leadership Group to help the African diaspora integrate and prosper by developing community leaders and advocating for economic, social, and educational impact.
Stephanie Daniel

The Black immigrant population in Colorado is growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S. They come from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond and many settle in Aurora, where about one in five residents is foreign born. What does it mean for these immigrants, and their kids, to be Black in America?

Salwa Mourtada Bamba, a Black woman with straightened, black hair, poses in front of a tree on a walking trail, greenery behind her. She is wearing a short doctor's coat and a stethoscope.
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Salwa Mourtada Bamba is a family nurse practitioner and an Assistant Professor of Clinical Practice at the University of Colorado College of Nursing

“There's a tension between the African immigrant and the Black community. Why? Because of misconception and assumption from both (parties).” said Papa Dai, founder and president of African Leadership Group. “So for me, coming together, being united as Black, as African immigrant, as African in the Diaspora, however you want to identify yourself, it's a must and it's time.”

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode four examines the relationship between Black African immigrants and African Americans. It also shares how Salwa Mourtada Bamba and other Black immigrants in Aurora identify themselves.

“I am Black and proud,” Bamba said. “Yes, it's undeniable.”

Links and credits

Salwa on social media:

Also in this episode:

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Johanna Zorn. Fact-checking by Cat Jaffee with additional help from Adam Rayes. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton, who also sound designed and mixed the episode. Additional music was composed by Matthew Simonson. Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor. Special thanks to Chandra Whitfield, Robert Leja, Kyle Cunningham and Kim Rais. Sean Corcoran is KUNC’s news director. Tammy Terwelp is KUNC’s president and CEO.

The Colorado Dream
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
