Colorado emerges as a leader for transgender health care as access varies across the nation

When Elliot Harris was a kid, the way he was socialized didn’t feel quite right.

“My self, my actual self, like, just did not form a super strong relationship with girlhood or womanhood, or any gender, really,” Harris said.

Harris has struggled with mental health for most of his life. He remembers having his first suicidal thought - and the depression that came with it - around nine or ten.

“Coincidentally, that is also when I started developing my body,” he said. “The timing was very interesting.”

The 29 year-old has been in therapy for over a decade and made great strides by taking medications, and learning coping skills. But even after doing the work, he would find himself back in a state of depression. Harris didn’t know it at the time but he was dealing with gender dysphoria, which refers to the distress some people feel when their bodies - or society’s perceptions of them - don’t align with their gender.

Jennifer Coombes / KUNC Elliott Harris said that when his body started to change in his teens, his depression and feelings of body dysphoria grew. Eventually he found healthcare at Denver Health and has been able to confidently work through the gender transition process successfully.

In 2022, Harris began his medical transition which included taking testosterone. The side effects were less than desirable. Itching, bumpy skin, congestion - kinda like a teenage boy going through puberty. But despite all this, he felt better: physically, mentally and emotionally. It was like a fog had been lifted.

“The depression and the suicidality went away, as I transitioned and as the testosterone really just kind of settled into my body,” he said. “I feel just generally happier, easier able to cope with the stresses of life.”

Hormone therapy isn’t the right choice for everyone with gender dysphoria but it worked for Harris - along with regular therapy and support from family and friends. He’s now an openly transgender man and in a much better place, but he's still evolving.

“Not getting adequate training”

Harris, dressed casually in gray sweatpants and a t-shirt, sat in an exam room at a Denver Health clinic in May. He was there for a checkup with his primary care doctor Corey Walsh, who he’s seen since 2022. This is Harris’ last appointment before having top surgery in 10 days.

His brown eyes light up behind his glasses as he chats with Walsh.

“That is very exciting,” Harris said. “I'm, like, prepared for that. My partner is available, and is helping me.”

“I think you're gonna do great,” Walsh replied.

Walsh is one of over 100 providers who have received training to serving LGBTQ+ patients at Denver Health clinics throughout the county. While other staff - like security, the front desk and nurses - have been trained on how to interact with these patients in a way that’s affirming of who they are.

Jennifer Coombes / KUNC Dr. Corey Walsh Walsh is one of over 100 providers who have received training to serving LGBTQ+ patients at Denver Health clinics throughout the county. Walsh is queer and originally became a doctor to provide care for trans patients.

Walsh is queer and originally became a doctor to provide care for trans patients.

“I have a number of, like, very close people in my life who identify as trans and (have) seen all of the struggles that they go through,” Walsh said.

Transgender adults are more likely to experience adverse mental, physical and behavioral health outcomes than cisgender adults according to analysis by the Center for American Progress. This includes reporting higher rates of tobacco and substance use, being physically attacked or sexually assaulted as well as facing negative impacts related to social determinants of health.

“(As) a black trans woman, you are facing many more issues than somebody who has a different identity in terms of health care outcomes, in terms of housing, in terms of employment,” said Dr. Elizabeth Petty, senior associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “In terms of so many different factors that impact our health.”

Another big health concern for LGBTQ+ people is the risk of suicide . A 2016 study found 17% of queer adults had attempted suicide during their lifetime compared to less than 3% of the general U.S. population. Last year, a national survey by The Trevor Project found 41% of LGBTQ+ young people had seriously considered suicide in the past year.

Colorado has emerged as a leader in gender-affirming healthcare for trans and nonbinary people, which can include treatments and procedures like puberty blockers, hormones or surgery. Medical experts note that similar care is also given to cisgender people. But for trans people it can be life-saving.

Nationally, LGBTQ+ people are not getting the mental and physical health care they need. Another national survey backs this up . It found that queer and trans adults face higher rates of discrimination in health care including barriers to access.

One solution to providing better health care, is to increase the number of doctors who know how to treat LGBTQ+ people.

In 2014, the Association of American Medical Colleges put out the first guidelines to help medical schools teach students the skills they need to care for LGBTQ+ patients. Dr. Petty says they have been adding content in different ways:

“Medical schools have been adding content in that area in different ways,” Petty said. “But it's still not comprehensive, and there's still gaps. Some of the studies that have surveyed medical students, students will still say they're not getting adequate training in that area.”

Walsh was not one of these students. He attended the University of Colorado School of Medicine and said when he started in 2017 it had a robust gender diversity program. That was thanks to the work of several faculty members including Dr. Rita Lee.

'Just part of the doctor’s job'

Lee has been a general internist for over two decades and came out as a lesbian during medical school. As a patient she personally had several health care experiences that she said were “less than friendly.” This included a lecture about birth control, which she didn’t need being in a same sex relationship.

“It definitely created almost like a sense of shame, for myself,” Lee said. “I thought, if I am an empowered person who is in the health care training system and this is how I'm feeling, what are we doing to our patients in this space?”

Stephanie Daniel / KUNC Dr. Rita Lee, a professor of Medicine-Internal Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, poses for a photo on May 7, 2024. Lee received very little LGBTQ+ health care education in medical school so this became an area of focus for her. She helped develop the gender diversity program curriculum at CU Boulder.



Lee received very little LGTBQ+ health care education while in med school so she says that became an area of focus for her. In 2009, she was part of a training program to examine CU’s existing communications curriculum and make changes. But back then there were limitations on what she could do.

“We were a very different state in 2009. So when I first did my education project, I wasn't allowed to specifically focus on sexual history taking as part of my project. It was actually embedded in a more general communication project around, taking the social history,” she said.

Lee asked students about their comfort level taking specific components of the social history, like around tobacco and alcohol use. When she saw that students did not feel adequately trained to do this, she piloted a program to expand education in this space. Lee then took this routine history gathering a step further. She added inclusive sexual history questions to help LGBTQ+ patients feel welcomed and more comfortable answering honestly, like asking people what pronouns and names they use.

“Also using language that is typically gender neutral and very inclusive. So instead of, you know, do you have a boyfriend? It would be, do you have a significant other?”

When the pilot program ended, CU permanently added this training. The sexual history-taking curriculum was so popular that it was integrated into the core curriculum. This inspired some students to create an LGBTQ+ Health elective, the content from which has been integrated into the curriculum as well.

One of those students was Walsh, who said this long-term training reinforces an important idea.

“That this is just part of the doctor's job and this is part of our training,” he said. “This is the expectation that we all have for one another in this field.”

Training more doctors is key to providing effective care. A national 2020 survey found a third of transgender respondents said they had to teach their doctor about transgender people to receive the appropriate gender-affirming care.

Jennifer Coombes / KUNC "Can I give you a hug?" Elliott Harris asked Dr. Corey Walsh at the conclusion of their final health care appointment together. After providing gender care at Denver Health, Walsh is moving on to another practice in Seattle. Harris has also completed much of her gender transition care with Walsh.

However, according to Walsh there’s some debate around use of the term “affirming.”

“Some people are pushing for this to just be called gender care. Like, what other part of being a doctor do we call affirming? We don't call it diabetic affirming care. It's just diabetes care,” he said.

Walsh is a third year resident at CU’s Family Medicine program and is part of the Denver Health track. Denver Health is a safety-net health system serving Denver County and has always treated queer and trans communities. But in recent years, there’s been a concerted effort to train more providers and residents to be inclusive.

Thirty years ago, expanding access to health care for LGBTQ+ people may not have been possible.

The “Hate State”

Colorado was once known as the “Hate State”. The moniker was given after voters approved Amendment 2 in 1992 that prohibited legal protections for LGBTQ+ people in the state. Four years later, the Supreme Court overturned the amendment.

In the nearly three decades since, Colorado has done a 180 and is now known for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights and laws, from employment to housing to inclusive sex education and health care.

In 2023, Colorado became the first state in the country to explicitly include gender-affirming care services as an essential health benefit that private insurance plans are required to cover. Colorado’s Medicaid also offers this benefit.

Depending on where you, live gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary people can be difficult or impossible to get - especially for young people. Nearly 40% of all transgender teens live in the 25 states with laws or policies banning it up to the age of 18. This year the Supreme Court will hear a case challenging a Tennessee law that bans this care for youth.

Colorado and New Mexico are the only Mountain West states to provide gender-affirming care to anyone. Many families and individuals are moving here for services but it’s hard to nail down the exact numbers. Over the past two years Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has seen about a 30% increase in gender-affirming hormone therapy for adult patients. This includes those traveling from Wyoming, Arizona, Texas and other states.

'The one-stop shop'

At a family medicine clinic in Greeley, Dr. Michael Renecle met with a small group of residents in the North Colorado Family Medicine Residency Program. They were discussing their patients as part of a specialized clinic within the residency program. The Primary Care of HIV Hepatitis and Gender and Sexual Medicine (PHH+GS) was founded by Renecle in 2022. The doctors provide gender and sexual medicine and treat people living with HIV.

Rebecca Stumpf / KUNC Dr. Renecle speaks with residents from the North Colorado Family Medicine Residency Program at The Primary Care of HIV, Hepatitis and Gender and Sexual Medicine (PHH+GS) clinic which was founded by Renecle in 2022. They were discussing their patients as part of a specialized clinic within the residency program.

“HIV doesn't really care about orientation, doesn't care about gender. But here in the U.S., we know that gay men, transgender folk are disproportionately affected by HIV,” Renecle said.

HIV is still a global epidemic . Approximately 40 million people are living with the virus and tens of millions of people have died from AIDS-related causes since the epidemic started in 1981. However, HIV treatment has come a long way in the last four decades. Through medications, if a person can achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load for six months, then they can’t pass the virus to others. It’s a concept called U equals U, or undetectable equals untransmittable.

“Now we're dealing with a chronic illness,” he said. “But we know that the risk for certain cancers are higher in people living with HIV. The risk for cardiovascular disease is higher, cholesterol, ect… These are the things we do really well in primary care, which is to take care of all these things that we see. And then we just have to treat the HIV.”

Originally from South Africa, Renecle came to the U.S. to go to medical school in Iowa, then did his residency at North Colorado Family Medicine. An openly gay man, he wanted to get more training in HIV care and sexual and gender medicine, especially gender care for youth.

Rebecca Stumpf / KUNC Dr. Michael Renecle in his clinic in Greeley, Colo. Renecle wanted to open a clinic that provided primary care to queer and trans patients.

“You could come to my clinic and I could take care of your HIV. I could take care of your hormones. I can do your primary care, your preventive medicine. I could deliver your baby,” he said. “It's so much less stigmatizing when you can actually go to a good primary care doctor and just it be the one stop shop.”

This primary care model means queer and trans patients don’t have to see multiple providers like an endocrinologist or infectious disease doctor,Renecle said. They don’t have to keep recounting their health histories which can be traumatic.

“Having to repeat your story over and over again and not knowing how people are going to receive your story and if they're going to honor it and if they're going to care for it,” he said.

He reached out to Denver Health about doing an LGBTQ+ health care fellowship but that type of program didn’t exist. Instead he got a faculty development fellowship which he tailored to his needs, including getting an HIV specialty certification.

Rebecca Stumpf / KUNC A flag on the wall of Dr. Michael Renecle's Greeley clinic shares the sentiment and approach to care that Renecle has been using. He hopes to provide all-inclusive primary care queer and trans patients in Northern Colorado.

After the fellowship, Dr. Renecle returned to the North Colorado Family Medicine Residency Program where he became a faculty member and developed the PHH+GS clinics to be a one stop shop. The clinic is an elective but he’s hoping it will eventually be part of the residency program’s core curriculum.

'The correct choice'

Harris had a successful surgery, however the recovery was painful. He got a bad skin rash and the compression vest is uncomfortable.

“I feel like top surgery is a major surgery. It's a big decision. It's life changing. And most change has its ups and downs, and it's good and bad,” Harris said. “As time went on and I really thought about and sat with like, my true feelings, I realized that, like, this was the correct choice for me.”

One of the people who was by Harris’s side throughout this whole process is his longtime partner Calvin, who is also trans. They got engaged a few months ago.

Harris grew up in Philadelphia and worked in Phoenix after college. However Colorado feels like home, he said, but being transgender here isn’t always easy.

“I did have a coworker, like, freak out on me about being trans,” he said. “Even just generally at my place of work you know, there are those obstacles of, like, being misgendered or people just straight up being hostile, because of my transness.”

Despite this, the state's health care policies have helped Harris. He said he feels content and happy and is at peace with his transness.

“I feel very free,” he said. “There is a mental and physical weight lifted off of my body and my mind.”

