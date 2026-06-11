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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why federal officials are taking a new approach to distributing water from the Colorado River

By In The NoCo,
Brad Turner
Published June 11, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A large canal of water stretches into the distance with sunlight reaching down from a cloud-speckled sky.
Gregory Bull
/
AP

A few years back, federal regulators gave an ultimatum to negotiators from the seven states that rely on Colorado River water. It boiled down to, find a path forward, or we'll figure one out for you.

It was a big ask. The agreement over how to share river water was a century old and overdue for an update. Severe drought strained the river and its reservoirs. Cities in the region, from Denver to Los Angeles, had grown dramatically over the decades.

So negotiators from various states talked for years without agreeing how to divvy up the river going forward. And now federal officials are moving forward with their vow to take control. Last week at a conference in Boulder they announced they plan to call the shots for the next decade.

So, with reservoirs in the Colorado River basin at alarmingly low levels, will this new arrangement help or create more disagreements? And how big of a turning point is this for the river?

Alex Hager has covered the Colorado River for KUNC News as well as KJZZ, who are our partners in the Mountain West News Bureau. He spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about what the decision means for the 40 million people across the Southwest who rely on the river.

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In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner