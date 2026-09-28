Career Opportunities

Broadcast Technology Specialist

1 of 6 — rocky_mountain_national_park_rmnp_andrew_russell_cc-by.jpg A view of Rocky Mountain National Park from Trail Ridge Road at sunrise. Andrew Russell / CC BY 2.0 2 of 6 A mural found in downtown Greeley, by artist Amanda Marie as part of her "Genuine Milk" series. greeleydowntown.com 3 of 6 — IMG_20181024_112719430.jpg Reporter Leigh Paterson, speaking with a rancher on the High Plains. Leigh Paterson 4 of 6 Socially distanced people exercise at Red Rocks. It's not just for concerts! Sam Howzit / CC BY-SA 4.0 5 of 6 Elk in Rocky Mountain National Park descend every fall for their rut. Their bugle is part of the background noise in Estes Park in the fall. Rocky Mountain National Park / Rocky Mountain National Park 6 of 6 The Denver skyline. SLV Native / CC BY 2.0

The KUNC News Team is a group of dedicated journalists, who are committed to telling the stories of our diverse communities, reflecting the people who live in those communities, and amplifying their voices. We operate with a team mentality, creating engaging and relevant content focusing on internal and external collaboration and experimenting in content styles and distribution. KUNC is a news and information staple within northern Colorado, serving numerous rural, mountain and city communities for over 50 years.

Our non-commercial music service, The Colorado Sound, offers unique and diverse music discovery programming. We are based in Northern Colorado but heard throughout the state, across the country, and around the world. The Colorado Sound brings the spirit and soul of Colorado to our listeners through a cross-genre mix of new music, familiar favorites, and regional standouts

Located in a pivotal location in one of the fastest-growing parts of the county on the front range of the incredible Rocky Mountains, you have day-access to world-class skiing, camping, biking, and hiking, as well as popular entertainment, educational and cultural institutions such as the Colorado Rockies and Denver Bronco games, the Denver Art Museum, and our beloved legendary music venues, including the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Nearby Fort Collins is a growing destination city with a major university, a strong, growing food and cultural scene, and easy access to rafting, hiking, biking, and exploring.