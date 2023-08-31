In the NoCo
Tuesday through Friday
KUNC’s In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people, and issues important to you. It’s a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show unravels the big issues of the day and the untold stories of the moment, bringing you context and clarity about what’s happening in your backyard and beyond. We also find plenty of reasons to celebrate and highlight what makes Northern Colorado such an incredible place to live.
'It's as if there's no world around you ... just the movies'
The Telluride Film Festival is one of the most renowned film festivals in the world. This annual celebration of film and filmmakers marks its 50th year this weekend. We talk with our film critic Howie Movshovitz about its storied past and anticipated present.