FCC Public Inspection Files

The following stations are licensed to Community Radio for Northern Colorado, the parent organization for both KUNC and The Colorado Sound.

KUNC 91.5, Greeley/Fort Collins

KRNC 88.5, Steamboat Springs

KENC 90.7, Estes Park

KMPB 90.7, Breckenridge

KVNC 90.9, Minturn/Vail

If you need assistance viewing or accessing our Public Inspection files, please contact Desmond O'Boyle (desmond.oboyle@kunc.org) or Tammy Terwelp (tammy.terwelp@kunc.org).