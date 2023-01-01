FCC Public Inspection Files
Find links and information on KUNC's Public Inspection files for the FCC.
The following stations are licensed to Community Radio for Northern Colorado, the parent organization for both KUNC and The Colorado Sound.
KUNC 91.5, Greeley/Fort Collins
KRNC 88.5, Steamboat Springs
KENC 90.7, Estes Park
KMPB 90.7, Breckenridge
KVNC 90.9, Minturn/Vail
If you need assistance viewing or accessing our Public Inspection files, please contact Desmond O'Boyle (desmond.oboyle@kunc.org) or Tammy Terwelp (tammy.terwelp@kunc.org).