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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why Longmont leaders said no to massive data centers in town (before any had been proposed there)

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerLeigh Paterson
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Storage cabinets in the data hall at the Novva Data Center in Colorado Springs on March 18, 2024.
Mark Reis
/
The Colorado Sun
Storage cabinets in the data hall at the Novva Data Center in Colorado Springs on March 18, 2024.

The city of Longmont last week took an unusual step toward limiting the impact of data centers on the community and its energy grid.

Data centers are built to support the growing tech and artificial intelligence sections. And they consume huge amounts of electricity and water, which makes them especially controversial in an arid state like Colorado.

The Longmont City Council voted to restrict the development of especially large – or “hyperscale” – data centers that would consume more than 5 percent of the city’s available power. That’s about 70 megawatts, or enough energy to power roughly 30,000 homes.

At the moment, there are no data centers proposed for Longmont that fit that description. So we reached out to Matthew Popkin, the city council member who proposed the ordinance, to talk about the idea behind the measure. He spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner.

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In The NoCo LongmontData Centers
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson