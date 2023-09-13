Remembering the flood that changed the Front Range

Ten years ago, a large storm parked itself over the mountains and foothills of Northern Colorado. It stayed for days, dropping a lot of rain that eventually made its way down into a number of Front Range communities, washing out roads, bridges, and dams - and forcing thousands to evacuate. Ten years later, we're looking at how those floods changed the way communities get ready to meet the next natural disaster.

In this episode, we talk with reporter and editor Luke Runyon, who covered the floods in 2013 and has followed up recently on recovery efforts that, in some areas, are still ongoing.

