Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement

Community Radio for Northern Colorado’s mission is to strengthen our community by cultivating the mind and spirit - informing, inspiring, and entertaining. To fully live up to this mission, we strive to include diverse voices and amplify those from groups that are rarely heard in the media.

CRNC is committed to dismantling racism and prejudice in all aspects of our programming and operations. We acknowledge the decades of harm white-dominant media institutions have perpetuated by marginalizing certain populations and groups.

We commit to breaking down stereotypes and being inclusive in our organizational vision and practice.

Moving forward we will respect and celebrate multiple perspectives. We will take steps to build a diverse workforce that goes beyond race and gender to include age, culture, disability, religious belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, and socioeconomic status. We are actively working to build an inclusive culture that reflects, honors, and serves our diverse listeners, and rejects white supremacy, religious persecution, and other forms of discrimination and alienation of groups.

We strive to make CRNC an example for other media organizations by modeling diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organization.

We will ensure policies are in place that maintain a safe and supportive working environment for ALL through the following actions:



Publicly report diversity within CRNC’s Board and recruit diverse candidates for open seats to better reflect the communities that we serve.

Set benchmarks with timelines and report regularly on progress towards stated DEI goals.

Solicit outside resources to help drive CRNC’s DEI goals and provide those resources to staff.

Support funding for pay equity and increased transparency in areas related to salary to encourage retention and support internal advancement.

Support station leadership in prioritizing funding to further DEI goals in hiring and retention.

Work to ensure inclusivity in our current fundraising strategies and marketing communications.

Examine our sources of revenue, including individual donors, grant-making organizations, and corporate and external supporters that reflect our DEI goals.

Provide an annual update and status report on efforts to fulfill the station’s commitment to DEI on the website. Public transparency regarding board representation of the listening demographic is an important consideration.

