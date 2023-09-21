Strides and setbacks punctuate Colorado’s ongoing housing crisis

The housing crisis is touching Coloradans in multiple ways. In recent surveys, residents pointed to some of its underpinnings — housing affordability and homelessness — as their biggest concerns. Some of these worries are reflected in the data. In Denver County alone, there were roughly 1,200 eviction filings in August – nearly double the number of filings in comparison to last year. For people who are displaced, either by eviction or because they simply cannot afford their rent and move out, advocates say there are few affordable housing options left.

In today's episode, we spoke with Zach Neumann , an eviction attorney and co-founder of the Community Economic Defense Project , about what is working and what needs to change to keep more Coloradans housed.

Among the recent efforts to make a dent in the housing crisis is Proposition 123 . Last year voters approved the measure, which dedicates hundreds of millions of tax dollars annually to affordable housing projects and efforts to address homelessness. Many Colorado communities have signed up for the cash.

Neumann mentioned his organization’s work to get a bill called Just Cause Eviction passed during the last legislative session. He said advocates plan to try again next year.