Illuminating Colorado's Black history, one story at a time

A new exhibit opening this weekend at the Museum of Boulder aims to illuminate the stories of Black Coloradans, highlighting their influence on the region's history and their impact on the future. "Proclaiming Colorado's Black History" centers on places like the once-bustling farming community of Dearfield; and notable people like businessman Barney Ford and philanthropist Julia Greeley.

It's about sharing the lives and stories of people who aren't necessarily in Colorado's history books, said Adrian Miller, co-Project Director and lead curator for the exhibit.

"It's important because we're in a time now, across the country, where Black history is actually being vanished, where there are laws being passed and other things to discourage giving a more comprehensive view of our history," said Miller.

The project was several years in the making, and was shaped with a lot of community input and collaboration, Miller said. It includes a variety of installations, collections of oral histories, and an art display that delves into Afrofuturism.

Miller joined host Erin O'Toole to discuss the origins of the project, how it came together, and why now is the right time to launch.

Proclaiming Colorado's Black History opens Friday evening with a special kickoff event and tours. Saturday will feature a discussion with hip-hop scholar Adam Bradley, and music on the museum rooftop.

Find details and tickets for the opening weekend events at the Museum of Boulder website.