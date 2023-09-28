© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

Illuminating Colorado's Black history, one story at a time

Published September 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT
A historical document shows a portrait of Oliver T. Jackson with his name printed underneath and faded text next to his portrait that says "Dearfield Settlement."
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media
The visionary behind Dearfield, Oliver T. Jackson, lived in the town until his death in 1948. A new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder will share stories of people like Jackson who helped shape our region.

A new exhibit opening this weekend at the Museum of Boulder aims to illuminate the stories of Black Coloradans, highlighting their influence on the region's history and their impact on the future. "Proclaiming Colorado's Black History" centers on places like the once-bustling farming community of Dearfield; and notable people like businessman Barney Ford and philanthropist Julia Greeley.

It's about sharing the lives and stories of people who aren't necessarily in Colorado's history books, said Adrian Miller, co-Project Director and lead curator for the exhibit.

"It's important because we're in a time now, across the country, where Black history is actually being vanished, where there are laws being passed and other things to discourage giving a more comprehensive view of our history," said Miller.

The project was several years in the making, and was shaped with a lot of community input and collaboration, Miller said. It includes a variety of installations, collections of oral histories, and an art display that delves into Afrofuturism.

Miller joined host Erin O'Toole to discuss the origins of the project, how it came together, and why now is the right time to launch.

Proclaiming Colorado's Black History opens Friday evening with a special kickoff event and tours. Saturday will feature a discussion with hip-hop scholar Adam Bradley, and music on the museum rooftop.

Find details and tickets for the opening weekend events at the Museum of Boulder website.

Black History