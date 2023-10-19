© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

'Barbie' was a billion-dollar blockbuster. A CSU feminist scholar explains why that's significant

Published October 19, 2023 at 3:45 AM MDT
Margot Robbie arrives at the premiere of "Barbie" on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Margot Robbie arrives at the premiere of "Barbie" on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Moviegoers in Northern Colorado helped fuel the "Barbie" movie phenomenon, infusing mom-and-pop theaters with massive revenue from ticket sales. Local indie movie house The Lyric in Fort Collins said "Barbie" was its No. 1 grossing film of all time.

Feminist scholar Karrin Anderson was astounded when the movie was released. The Colorado State University professor says she expected something light and commercialized. Instead, it was subversive — a film about feminism disguised with frills and lots of pink.

“The fact that they managed to package a legitimately feminist argument into a billion-dollar summer blockbuster is just astonishing," Anderson said.

"Barbie" has now migrated from theaters to streaming services — and given those expanded viewing options, we sat down with Anderson to unpack more about the "Barbie" phenomenon in Colorado and beyond.

Pop Culture Movies Gender Identity Colorado State University
In the NoCo
KUNC's In the NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.
