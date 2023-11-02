Coloradans contemplate life, death, identity for Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos is an ancient cultural tradition that has strong roots in Mexico and is celebrated in many of our Northern Colorado communities. The holiday is celebrated from October 31 to November 2. Not to be confused with All Hallows' Eve — it is a way to honor friends and family who have died. People write and recite satirical poems about the dead, calaveras literarias, which translates to skull literature, and create intricate altars known as ofrendas, or offerings. The holiday is also an opportunity to contemplate heritage, identity, and the Indigenous people in Mesoamerica who first practiced this tradition to honor the cycle of life.

We spoke with Justin Veach of the Longmont Museum, which, along with the City of Longmont, has a long-running tradition of Dia de los Muertos festivities. That includes this Thursday night's Noche de Museo at the Stewart Auditorium, an evening of live performances spanning the ages, from ancient Aztec dance to the contemporary Chicano funk of Denver-based Los Mocochetes.

Patricia Moreno has created a number of ofrendas over the years that have been on display at the Longmont Museum. She discussed their significance with us.

Other events we mention in this episode include an inaugural Día de los Muertos procession that begins at 5:15 p.m., November 2, at The New Local Annex in Boulder. And in Fort Collins, you can head to Old Town Square at 5 p.m., November 2, and watch the creation of a community altar.