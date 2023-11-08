© 2023
Colorado's Indian boarding schools require us to confront a legacy of ‘difficult truths’

Published November 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
The Fort Lewis Indian School in southern Colorado.
Fort Lewis Indian School No. 3. History Colorado. 2000.129.1092
The Fort Lewis Indian School in southern Colorado was among the schools studied in a yearlong investigation that Colorado lawmakers set into motion. The goal is to understand some of the impacts Indian boarding schools have had on Native children and their families.

Today we’re turning back the pages of Colorado’s recent past to better grasp the problems of the present with a discussion about Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established hundreds of these schools across the U.S. to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans.

A recent 140-page state reportthat is the result of a 2022 state law uncovers the trauma, abuse and death that occurred at these schools in Colorado, like Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School — now the site of Fort Lewis College. Heather Shotton, a citizen of the Wichita and Affiliated tribes, and also Kiowa and Cheyenne, is vice president for diversity affairs at the college. She discussed the hard truths that this report has uncovered for new audiences — and how many descendants of the students who attended the schools continue to navigate intergenerational trauma.

In The NoCo Native AmericansIndian CountryFort Lewis CollegeEquityrace, ethnicity and cultureHistory Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
