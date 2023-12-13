© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

Kill Bill: Death by secret ballot system at Colorado statehouse explained

By In The NoCo,
Scott Franz
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST
The Colorado State Capitol on February 6, 2023.
Lucas Brady Woods
The Colorado State Capitol on February 6, 2023.

We tend to trust local and state leaders more than federal lawmakers. A recent Gallup poll found that 59% of Americans have faith in state government yet only a third of respondents trust federal legislators. But, as we’ve learned time and again from our reporting at KUNC, transparency is a problem at all levels of government.

For the last year, KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has been uncovering an example of this at the Colorado statehouse. His reporting highlighted how Democratic lawmakers have been using a secret voting system to decide which bills to consider. Those lawmakers now face a lawsuit. And the first hearing in that suit happened last week. Scott joins us to explain some of the twists and turns of it all — and what’s next.

Tags
colorado democrats Colorado Legislature Politics Investigative Journalism Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.

Scott Franz
Scott Franz is an Investigative Reporter with KUNC.
