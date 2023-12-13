Kill Bill: Death by secret ballot system at Colorado statehouse explained

We tend to trust local and state leaders more than federal lawmakers. A recent Gallup poll found that 59% of Americans have faith in state government yet only a third of respondents trust federal legislators. But, as we’ve learned time and again from our reporting at KUNC, transparency is a problem at all levels of government.

For the last year, KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has been uncovering an example of this at the Colorado statehouse. His reporting highlighted how Democratic lawmakers have been using a secret voting system to decide which bills to consider. Those lawmakers now face a lawsuit. And the first hearing in that suit happened last week. Scott joins us to explain some of the twists and turns of it all — and what’s next.