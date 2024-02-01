© 2024
Racial equity, housing, opioid epidemic emerge as big items this legislative session

Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
The legislative session is underway at the Colorado state Capitol and lawmakers have identified a long list of priorities that could have big impacts on life in Colorado. Strengthening renters’ rights has returned to the forefront after some successful bills and a few failed ones last year. Meanwhile, the Colorado Black Caucus is pushing for a comprehensive review of entrenched racial disparities affecting Coloradans across the state. Addressing the opioid epidemic and the massive problems stemming from it are also central to this year’s session.

It is the job of Lucas Brady Woods to tell us how successful lawmakers will be in addressing these issues. KUNC’s statehouse reporter sat down with Erin O’Toole for a quick tour inside the halls of power.

In The NoCo Colorado LegislatureColorado Politicsstatehouselegislative sessionRacial JusticeHousingOpioid Crisis
