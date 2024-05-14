How education funding defined the recent legislative session for Colorado lawmakers

Access to a great education – and finding a way to pay for it – was a common thread running through some of the most notable bills Colorado lawmakers introduced at the state capitol in recent months.

The 2024 legislative session wrapped up last week with lots of new laws on the books, including one that offers two years of free community college to some state residents. Another bill, designed to make sure rural K-12 schools are funded properly, marks the first major overhaul of the state's public education funding formula in 30 years.

KUNC's statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods followed these and dozens of other bills during the session. He joined In The NoCo to highlight a few of the most notable legislative accomplishments.

