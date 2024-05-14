© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How education funding defined the recent legislative session for Colorado lawmakers

By In The NoCo,
Lucas Brady Woods
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
People in formal attire sit in rows of desks at the Colorado capitol building.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Senate President Steve Fenberg give his farewell remarks to the Senate chamber on May 8, 2024. Fenberg was instrumental in passing several major transportation investments this year, including for the proposed Front Range Passenger Rail.

Access to a great education – and finding a way to pay for it – was a common thread running through some of the most notable bills Colorado lawmakers introduced at the state capitol in recent months.

The 2024 legislative session wrapped up last week with lots of new laws on the books, including one that offers two years of free community college to some state residents. Another bill, designed to make sure rural K-12 schools are funded properly, marks the first major overhaul of the state's public education funding formula in 30 years.

KUNC's statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods followed these and dozens of other bills during the session. He joined In The NoCo to highlight a few of the most notable legislative accomplishments.

We want to hear from you! What questions do you have about Colorado laws, state politics – or something else entirely? Send us your burning questions, and we might look into some of them! Email us (or send a voice memo) at NOCO@kunc.org

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado CapitolEducation FundingColorado Politics
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Lucas Brady Woods
Originally from Southern California, Lucas spent the last decade living in New York City, which is where he started his journalism career. He's been an NPR junkie for as long as he can remember, but really fell in love with reporting radio news at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where he received his master's degree. He's reported on a variety of issues, including covering healthcare at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods