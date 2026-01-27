Ski patrol work at a Colorado resort can be trying. A new program at Winter Park helps limit the stress

A position on the ski patrol at a Colorado resort is a dream job for many people. They get paid to spend their days on some of the best snow-covered terrain in the U.S. And they help thousands of skiers and snowboarders have a great time in the High Country.

But that work can also take a toll. Aside from the physical demands of skiing as a full-time job, there are downright traumatic moments -- like when a patrol team responds to a skier who's badly injured or gone missing.

Winter Park's ski patrol set out in recent years to make sure its patrol members are properly equipped to handle the toughest incidents. Working with a nonprofit called Reponder Alliance , they got their patrol team talking about stress and resilience. The story was featured in a recent Colorado Sun article .

Zachary Akselrad is in his 16th season as a ski patrol employee, and he's assistant director of Winter Park's ski patrol. He talked with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about how the new approach has made the patrol team better.