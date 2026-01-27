© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Ski patrol work at a Colorado resort can be trying. A new program at Winter Park helps limit the stress

By In The NoCo,
Brad Turner
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Skiiers are seen on a mountain setting along a ski resort.
Jason Blevins
/
The Colorado Sun
Winter Park ski patrollers Zach Akselrad and Chantal Kershner work on Nov. 28, 2025.

A position on the ski patrol at a Colorado resort is a dream job for many people. They get paid to spend their days on some of the best snow-covered terrain in the U.S. And they help thousands of skiers and snowboarders have a great time in the High Country.

But that work can also take a toll. Aside from the physical demands of skiing as a full-time job, there are downright traumatic moments -- like when a patrol team responds to a skier who's badly injured or gone missing.

Winter Park's ski patrol set out in recent years to make sure its patrol members are properly equipped to handle the toughest incidents. Working with a nonprofit called Reponder Alliance, they got their patrol team talking about stress and resilience. The story was featured in a recent Colorado Sun article.

Zachary Akselrad is in his 16th season as a ski patrol employee, and he's assistant director of Winter Park's ski patrol. He talked with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about how the new approach has made the patrol team better.

A ski patrol employee in a red coat pauses while skiing down the face of a snowy cliff
Courtesy Zachary Akselrad
A day on the job for Zachary Akselrad, assistant director of Winter Park's ski patrol.

Tags
In The NoCo Skiing & Snowboarding
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner