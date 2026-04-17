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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why some tech leaders are sounding the alarm about Colorado’s ‘deteriorating’ business climate

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A view of the Colorado Capitol building rises over housing in Denver’s La Alma/Lincoln Park neighborhood. July 2, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty
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Denverite

Colorado has been a magnet for businesses over the past two decades. In the past seven years, the state attracted dozens of companies and more than 40,000 jobs, according to the governor’s office.

But that trend appears to be shifting.

Nearly a hundred companies are thinking about leaving Colorado – or have already done so. That’s according to a recent report from the Colorado Chamber Foundation.

And earlier this month, a group of business and tech leaders signed an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials.

The letter warned that Colorado’s business climate is heading in the wrong direction. They pointed to too many regulations on businesses – and especially companies that use AI to do things like set prices.

Axios Denver reporter John Frank recently wrote about what’s driving the departures. He joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the details, and what business leaders think might help reverse the trend.

John Frank wears a gray suit jacket, a blue checked shirt, and a bowtie with the Axios logo on it.
Courtesy John Frank / Axios Denver

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In The NoCo businessAI regulationsColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner