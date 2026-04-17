Why some tech leaders are sounding the alarm about Colorado’s ‘deteriorating’ business climate

Colorado has been a magnet for businesses over the past two decades. In the past seven years, the state attracted dozens of companies and more than 40,000 jobs, according to the governor’s office.

But that trend appears to be shifting .

Nearly a hundred companies are thinking about leaving Colorado – or have already done so. That’s according to a recent report from the Colorado Chamber Foundation.

And earlier this month, a group of business and tech leaders signed an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials.

The letter warned that Colorado’s business climate is heading in the wrong direction. They pointed to too many regulations on businesses – and especially companies that use AI to do things like set prices.

Axios Denver reporter John Frank recently wrote about what’s driving the departures . He joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the details, and what business leaders think might help reverse the trend.