In a warm, dry springtime, your lawn may need extra care. Here’s where to start – and what not to do

Last week, the In The NoCo team gathered some plant experts from CSU Extension and interviewed them about caring for the plants in our lives as we move from a warm, dry winter into what looks to be a hot, dry summer. It was part of In The NoCo’s first live episode, taped in front of an audience in Fort Collins.

Today, we share one of the conversations from that night, about lawn and turf triage. Alison O’Connor, a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension, shared tips with Erin O’Toole about why you may want to skip aeration and fertilization this spring, and why it’s OK to let your yard look a little browner this year.

We’ll share excerpts from these timely interviews in the coming weeks.