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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

In a warm, dry springtime, your lawn may need extra care. Here’s where to start – and what not to do

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Holland Andringa
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KUNC
KUNC's Erin O'Toole interviews Alison O'Connor, a horticulture expert with CSU Extension, about how to help keep lawns healthy after a dry winter. The interview was part of a live In The NoCo episode taping on April 23, 2026.

Last week, the In The NoCo team gathered some plant experts from CSU Extension and interviewed them about caring for the plants in our lives as we move from a warm, dry winter into what looks to be a hot, dry summer. It was part of In The NoCo’s first live episode, taped in front of an audience in Fort Collins.

Today, we share one of the conversations from that night, about lawn and turf triage. Alison O’Connor, a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension, shared tips with Erin O’Toole about why you may want to skip aeration and fertilization this spring, and why it’s OK to let your yard look a little browner this year.

We’ll share excerpts from these timely interviews in the coming weeks.

If you’re considering planting new turf to withstand a warmer, drier Colorado climate, check out this list of recommended turf grasses from CSU Extension.

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In The NoCo LawnsPlantsDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner