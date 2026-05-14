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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why fireflies shine their lights at the same time – and why it might lead to new technologies

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A photo shows lights from hundreds of fireflies against a backdrop of trees
Nolan Bonnie
/
Courtesy Orit Peleg / CU Boulder
Fireflies light up the night in Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Fireflies lighting up the sky on a summer night can feel magical – especially if you happen to catch them as they light up at the same time.

Which brings up one of the mysteries of the insect world: How do fireflies shine their lights in sync with one another?

A pair of computer science researchers with the University of Colorado Boulder set out to better understand how fireflies do this – and why.

Orit Peleg is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and the BioFrontiers Institute at CU Boulder. She and fellow CU research scientist Owen Martin spent time in a South Carolina swamp to study what causes the phenomenon known as firefly synchrony.

They spoke with Erin O’Toole about what they learned about how fireflies communicate, and how that understanding might help develop new technologies.

CU Boulder researcher Orit Peleg holds a net with several fireflies
Mac Stone
/
Courtesy Orit Peleg
CU Boulder researcher Orit Peleg holds a net with several fireflies.

Tags
In The NoCo ResearchInsectsComputer ScienceUniversity of Colorado Boulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner