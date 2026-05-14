Why fireflies shine their lights at the same time – and why it might lead to new technologies

Fireflies lighting up the sky on a summer night can feel magical – especially if you happen to catch them as they light up at the same time.

Which brings up one of the mysteries of the insect world: How do fireflies shine their lights in sync with one another?

A pair of computer science researchers with the University of Colorado Boulder set out to better understand how fireflies do this – and why.

Orit Peleg is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and the BioFrontiers Institute at CU Boulder. She and fellow CU research scientist Owen Martin spent time in a South Carolina swamp to study what causes the phenomenon known as firefly synchrony.

They spoke with Erin O’Toole about what they learned about how fireflies communicate, and how that understanding might help develop new technologies.