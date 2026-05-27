A noisy airport takes a toll on travelers. Here’s how DIA officials are working to turn down the volume
With the summer travel season here, it’s a very busy time at Denver International Airport. But it's also noisy at the airport.
And that can be tougher for travelers than you might realize. Research suggests that exposure to noise can trigger stress in a traveler’s brain and body, which doesn’t help people already tense from trying to get through those crowded security lines.
Which is why last summer, Denver airport officials launched a campaign to turn down the noise. The goal is to create a calmer and more peaceful airport experience.
Jamie Banks is a health and environmental scientist, and the founder and president of Quiet Communities, an organization that works to reduce noise pollution – from restaurant interiors to noisy neighborhoods.
She spoke with Erin O'Toole in December to talk about how a quieter airport might help tame some of the anxiety of travel. We’re listening back to that conversation today.