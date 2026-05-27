A noisy airport takes a toll on travelers. Here’s how DIA officials are working to turn down the volume

With the summer travel season here, it’s a very busy time at Denver International Airport . But it's also noisy at the airport.

And that can be tougher for travelers than you might realize. Research suggests that exposure to noise can trigger stress in a traveler’s brain and body, which doesn’t help people already tense from trying to get through those crowded security lines.

Which is why last summer, Denver airport officials launched a campaign to turn down the noise. The goal is to create a calmer and more peaceful airport experience .

Jamie Banks is a health and environmental scientist, and the founder and president of Quiet Communities , an organization that works to reduce noise pollution – from restaurant interiors to noisy neighborhoods.

She spoke with Erin O'Toole in December to talk about how a quieter airport might help tame some of the anxiety of travel. We’re listening back to that conversation today.