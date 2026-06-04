The air inside your home can affect your health. A CSU expert explains how to keep it clean and clear

Summertime in Colorado often means the air we breathe is a little compromised.

There are ozone alert days, when the nastier components in the air along the Front Range make the air feel a little thicker. And there are those hazy wildfire days when smoke irritates your lungs and stings your eyes.

Our guest today says we shouldn’t overlook the importance of indoor air quality. Delphine Farmer is a professor of chemistry at Colorado State University who says the air inside our homes is one of the biggest influences on our health – whether it's fine particulates from cooking, or fumes from bathroom cleaners.

Delphine shared some tips with Erin O’Toole on how to spruce up the air inside your home and what to watch for as you do it.