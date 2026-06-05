An encounter with a moose can be dangerous. Here’s how to stay safe on the trail

People in Colorado have found themselves in the middle of some nasty encounters with moose in recent weeks.

A moose attacked a woman last weekend in Steamboat Springs. The woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Wildlife officials say the moose was likely trying to protect its two calves. And that incident came on the heels of other moose encounters that left people injured near Fairplay and Grand Lake, the Denver Post reported.

Around this time last year, In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole talked about this with Bridget O'Rourke – who’s a public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. And we’re revisiting that interview today. They spoke after several moose encounters that happened in summer 2025. Here’s Bridget offering Erin some advice on how to be safe around moose -- and explaining what makes them dangerous .