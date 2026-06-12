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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

In 1975, Boulder County’s clerk issued a marriage license to a gay couple. What happened next made history

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A black and white photo of Clela Rorex, a woman in a light colored printed shirt and dark hair. In 1975, as the Boulder County clerk, she issued a marriage license to a gay couple.
Clela Rorex photo
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Courtesy of Mardi Moore and Museum of Boulder

Fifty years ago, two men came to the Boulder County courthouse, seeking a license to get married.

Marriage equality was not the law of the land in 1975. But Clela Rorex, the newly elected Boulder County clerk, could find nothing in Colorado state law that would prevent her from issuing a marriage license to a same-sex couple. So, she did. And she issued five more in the next few weeks before she was ordered to stop.

It was a historic moment in the movement for LGBTQ rights, and her actions made her a hero -- and a target of backlash.

Mardi Moore is the CEO of Rocky Mountain Equality, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Boulder. She was a friend and colleague of Clela, who died in 2022 at the age of 78.

In The NoCo’s Erin O'Toole spoke with Mardi in 2025 to learn more about Clela Rorex and that day she made history back in 1975. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

A woman in a black shirt and slacks and print jacket sits next to a woman in a rainbow-striped shirt, black slacks and black jacket.
Courtesy of Mardi Moore / Rocky Mountain Equality

In The NoCo
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole