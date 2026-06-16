A Colorado rancher disclosed to wildlife officials that her employee killed a wolf. What happens now?

Federal wildlife officials asked the public earlier this year for feedback on how Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program was going. It’s been two and a half years since Colorado wildlife managers began releasing wolves into the wild.

And one of the responses from the public contained a stunning admission.

The owner of one of the largest ranches in Colorado said — in writing — that a worker on their ranch had recently killed a female wolf to defend livestock on the property, according to The Colorado Sun.

That's a serious admission. Killing a wolf is illegal in Colorado and can come with fines or jail time. Ranchers are required to try other methods to protect their livestock before using a lethal option.

So what does the death of this wolf — and the rancher’s admission about it — say about the status of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction project?

Tracy Ross covered the story for the Colorado Sun, which is a partner of KUNC News. She talked with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about what she found out.