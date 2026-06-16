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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A Colorado rancher disclosed to wildlife officials that her employee killed a wolf. What happens now?

By In The NoCo,
Brad Turner
Published June 16, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A close up of a gray wolf with gray and orange-hued fur and ears perked up.
Dawn Villella
/
AP

Federal wildlife officials asked the public earlier this year for feedback on how Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program was going. It’s been two and a half years since Colorado wildlife managers began releasing wolves into the wild.

And one of the responses from the public contained a stunning admission.

The owner of one of the largest ranches in Colorado said — in writing — that a worker on their ranch had recently killed a female wolf to defend livestock on the property, according to The Colorado Sun.

That's a serious admission. Killing a wolf is illegal in Colorado and can come with fines or jail time. Ranchers are required to try other methods to protect their livestock before using a lethal option.

So what does the death of this wolf — and the rancher’s admission about it — say about the status of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction project?

Tracy Ross covered the story for the Colorado Sun, which is a partner of KUNC News. She talked with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about what she found out.

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In The NoCo WolvesThe Colorado Sun
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner