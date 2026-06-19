A new production by a Boulder playwright tells the true story of Black families pushed out of their homes

A new stage production in Longmont and Boulder examines the displacement of Black residents.

In the 1950s, thousands of Black families in Indianapolis were pushed out when their neighborhood was destroyed to make way for the expansion of a university.

That area, known as Indiana Avenue, had been a thriving community, with Black churches and Black-owned businesses and newspapers.

A new play,13 Fires, is a historical drama that explores one family’s experience. They live in a shack with carboard partitions. A severe winter storm is coming in. They’re worried about staying warm.