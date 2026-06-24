Scientists have a new strategy to eradicate an invasive fish species from Colorado streams

Scientists have a new tool in the fight to eradicate a fish that’s been causing havoc in some of Colorado’s mountain streams.

Brook trout are a nonnative species introduced in the state more than a century ago. They breed prolifically and edge out many native fish species for food and other resources. Over the decades, "brookies" have steadily pushed out Colorado's native cutthroat trout.

Now, scientists and wildlife officials are trying a new approach that involves altering the very biology of the brook trout.

Reporter Michael Booth covers the environment for the Colorado Sun. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about this new strategy to restore some native ecosystems– and how it’s already shown promising results.

