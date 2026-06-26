Could a decision to allow chainsaw use in wilderness areas make Colorado’s wild places noisier?

Wilderness areas are designed partly to let people escape the sounds of civilization – to get away from noise like traffic.

But a handful of recent decisions by Trump administration officials could bring a more jarring sound into wilderness areas in Colorado and other western states: the sound of chainsaws ripping through timber.

That's something that was prohibited for decades. But officials recently said they'd allow the use of chainsaws to remove fallen trees that were blocking trails in Idaho.

So, does this mean we can expect the sound of chainsaws while hiking in Eagle's Nest Wilderness near Frisco, or Mount Zirkel Wilderness near Steamboat Springs? And why does it matter if we hear mechanical noise in a wilderness area?