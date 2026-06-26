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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Could a decision to allow chainsaw use in wilderness areas make Colorado’s wild places noisier?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'TooleRachel Cohen
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A Forest Service packer in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness in 2022. The Forest Service is granting authorized outfitters in Idaho a rare exception to clear trails with gas-powered chainsaws.
U.S. Forest Service
A Forest Service packer in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness in 2022. The Forest Service is granting authorized outfitters in Idaho a rare exception to clear trails with gas-powered chainsaws.

Wilderness areas are designed partly to let people escape the sounds of civilization – to get away from noise like traffic.

But a handful of recent decisions by Trump administration officials could bring a more jarring sound into wilderness areas in Colorado and other western states: the sound of chainsaws ripping through timber.

That's something that was prohibited for decades. But officials recently said they'd allow the use of chainsaws to remove fallen trees that were blocking trails in Idaho.

So, does this mean we can expect the sound of chainsaws while hiking in Eagle's Nest Wilderness near Frisco, or Mount Zirkel Wilderness near Steamboat Springs? And why does it matter if we hear mechanical noise in a wilderness area?

Rachel Cohen is KUNC’s reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She’s been following the story, and joined Erin O’Toole to talk about why it’s causing a stir now.

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In The NoCo WildernessOutdoor RecreationU.S. Forest Service
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter for KUNC. She covers topics most important to the Western region. She spent five years at Boise State Public Radio, where she reported from Twin Falls and the Sun Valley area, and shared stories about the environment and public health.
See stories by Rachel Cohen