Colorado leaders are working to lower drug costs by importing medications from Canada. Could it work?

Colorado leaders have a unique plan to make cheaper prescription drugs available. It’s starting to move forward after seven years in development – but the chances of success are uncertain.

Gov. Jared Polis says Americans are getting “ripped off” when it comes to prescription drug prices. And he's looking to Canada to help remedy the situation. The plan calls for importing drugs from Canada, where prices are lower.

The project just passed a key milestone for approval from federal regulators . But it still has some major hurdles to clear before it actually lowers the price of what’s in your medicine cabinet.