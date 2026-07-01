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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This CU researcher set out to prove that moose are a native Colorado species. Here’s why it matters

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A cow moose licks her calf as they both stand in a Colorado river
Deena Sveinsson
/
CU Boulder

If you ask a wildlife official – moose are relatively new arrivals to Colorado.

In the late 1970s,wildlife managers released two dozen moose captured in other states into Routt National Forest near Walden. Before that, moose may have occasionally wandered in and out of Colorado, but didn’t have a permanent home here, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s official moose webpage.

But a researcher at the University of Colorado says that history is all wrong – and that moose have been part of Colorado’s ecosystem for centuries.

William Taylor is an archeologist and associate professor of Anthropology at CU Boulder. He studied moose remains, along with Indigenous and historical records, that suggest moose roamed Colorado long before their reintroduction in the ‘70s. The research was recently published in the Journal of Biogeography.

William joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the research and the questions it raises about the right way to treat the roughly 3,500moose in Colorado today.

a man in a plaid button down shirt sits in front of gray shelves with animal skulls on the top shelf
Courtesy William Taylor
/
CU Boulder

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In The NoCo WildlifeMooseUniversity of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner