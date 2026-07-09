Colorado recently got the majority of its energy from renewable sources for the first time. Here’s how it happened

Colorado recently reached a major clean energy milestone: In the first three months of this year, the majority of its electricity – 53 percent – came from renewable sources, like wind, solar and geothermal.

That's according to an article from the news website Big Pivots . And it marks a significant step toward Colorado's goal of getting to 100% emission-free electricity by the year 2050.

But despite hitting this threshold, energy officials say the most challenging part of the transition may still lie ahead — and big questions remain about how to keep the grid reliable while keeping costs down.

To learn more, we spoke with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office , who has led the state’s clean energy strategy since 2019.

He talked with Erin O’Toole about how Colorado reached this point — and what it will take to get all the way to 100% renewable energy.

