Staying close to home for your summer vacation? Take a spin on these Colorado highways

Summer is a great time to see Colorado by car.

And this summer in particular, with high fuel prices pushing up airfares, more Coloradans may decide to keep their summer vacation plans a little more local .

Many Colorado highways provide stunning alpine views, scenic forests, wildflowers and waterfalls, and a connection to the state’s historic communities and culture.

Today on In The NoCo, we present a few interesting drives for your summer to-do list.

Lenore Bates, manager of the state’s Colorado Byways program , joined Erin O’Toole to share some recommendations for where to take a drive this summer.