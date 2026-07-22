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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Annoyed that your electronic device is no longer supported? This Colorado consumer group wants to help push back

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:32 AM MDT
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a mock funeral for outdated and unsupported electronics. A headstone reads "13 Kindle models, May 2026. Amazon cut off access to download books from the store or libraries"
Michael Booth
/
The Colorado Sun
“Gravestones” for outdated consumer electronics cut off from support by their corporate creators, according to the consumer watchdog CoPIRG, which held a funeral service advocating for tech support at Governor’s Park in Denver on July 14, 2026.

If you're like most people, you've probably gotten at least one alert over the years saying that your mobile phone or favorite tablet is being put out to pasture.

It's that moment when the tech company behind the product is no longer supporting or updating the technology. That's often when you're forced to buy a newer (and more expensive) version.

A Colorado consumer group says this is unfair -- and they want consumers to have a say. The group, called CoPIRG, argues that consumers deserve ongoing support for a product they purchase. And the advocates say if tech companies won't listen, they'll ask lawmakers to enforce it through legislation.

The group recently held a mock funeral with headstones and eulogies for older devices and operating systems that are no longer being supported.

Reporter Michael Booth wrote about this issue recently for the Colorado Sun. He spoke with Erin O'Toole about what's behind the movement.

And check out Michael's reporting on a recent legal settlement with John Deere to give farmers and ranchers the right to repair their tractors and other farm equipment.

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In The NoCo Wasteconsumer protectionCoPIRGlandfill
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole