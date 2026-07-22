Annoyed that your electronic device is no longer supported? This Colorado consumer group wants to help push back

If you're like most people, you've probably gotten at least one alert over the years saying that your mobile phone or favorite tablet is being put out to pasture.

It's that moment when the tech company behind the product is no longer supporting or updating the technology. That's often when you're forced to buy a newer (and more expensive) version.

A Colorado consumer group says this is unfair -- and they want consumers to have a say. The group, called CoPIRG, argues that consumers deserve ongoing support for a product they purchase. And the advocates say if tech companies won't listen, they'll ask lawmakers to enforce it through legislation.

The group recently held a mock funeral with headstones and eulogies for older devices and operating systems that are no longer being supported.

Reporter Michael Booth wrote about this issue recently for the Colorado Sun. He spoke with Erin O'Toole about what's behind the movement.

And check out Michael's reporting on a recent legal settlement with John Deere to give farmers and ranchers the right to repair their tractors and other farm equipment.

