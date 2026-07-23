Why Aurora’s mayor spends Friday nights sleeping at a shelter for the unhoused – and what he’s learned from it

On a given night, there are more than 800 people experiencing homelessness in the city of Aurora.

That's according to the most recent survey from the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative. Some of them find shelter and support at a regional center designed to house up to 600 people.

On Friday nights, one of those people is the city’s top elected official.

Since late February, Aurora mayor Mike Coffman has spent his Friday nights sleeping on a cot at the shelter. He says it gives him unique insight into the program and how to improve it.

Coffman joined Erin O'Toole to talk about why he wanted to do this, and what kind of impact it's had on city policies.