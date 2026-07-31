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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new festival highlights Colorado's cinematic legacy – from 'Butch Cassidy' to 'Dumb and Dumber'

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A sign for The Lyric movie theater shows its name in red text, with out-of-focus sunflowers in the foreground.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
The Lyric Movie theater in Fort Collins on July 18, 2023. The theater's owner said Barbie is expected to break ticket sales records.

Colorado has played a leading role in many films. The state’s western landscapes can be seen in movies like The Hateful Eight and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Then there’s the famous scene in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in which Paul Newman and Robert Redford leap off the edge of a cliff into the rushing river below. That scene was filmed near Durango, above the Animas River.

Robert Redford famously spent a lot of time in Boulder. And actors like Don Cheadle and Pam Grier have all come from Colorado.

This summer, the first-ever Colorado 150 Film Festival will celebrate these movies and actors with screenings of 150 films being shown in 35 independent theaters across the state. It’s also a celebration of the state’s 150th anniversary on Aug. 1.

Erin O'Toole spoke earlier this year with one of the festival’s organizers, Rob DuRay, about the festival – and where Colorado’s film industry might go from here.

As Colorado prepares to mark its 150th birthday tomorrow, this is one of several conversations about the state's history we'll reshare in the coming days.

The Colorado 150 Film Festival kicked off in June and continues through November. View the full lineup of films and venues.

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In The NoCo MoviesFilm FestivalFilm Industry
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner