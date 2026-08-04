© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

After years of failed Colorado River negotiations, can a new federal plan help states share the water?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLeigh Paterson
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Colorado River flows through Grand County, Colo. on Oct. 23, 2023.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
A person looks out over the Colorado River near Page, Arizona on November 2, 2022.

The Colorado River has been under strain for years from hotter temperatures and prolonged drought. It supplies drinking water to tens of millions of people and provides irrigation for more than 5 million acres of farmland.

And demand has been growing for a shrinking supply. The seven states that rely on water from the river have spent years trying - and failing – to agree on how to divide up less water.

Now the federal government has stepped in with a plan that could mean steep cuts
for some users, especially in the lower-basin states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

So, what does the proposal mean for Colorado? And does it help solve the problem?

Luke Runyon is co-director of The Water Desk, an environmental journalism initiative at the University of Colorado. He joined Erin O’Toole to explain some of the details.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado RiverWaterDrought
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson