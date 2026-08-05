From low birth rates to fewer international students, here's why Colorado colleges are looking at an 'enrollment cliff'

There's a trend in Colorado that has higher education officials concerned.

The number of high school graduates is declining -- and that means the state's colleges and universities are expecting a dropoff in enrollment in the coming years.

Colorado is one of three dozen states bracing for what's become known as the "enrollment cliff." And the prospect of fewer students only adds to the pressures that many colleges and universities are currently navigating, like recent cuts to federal research grants or a drop in international students.

Education reporter Erica Breunlin recently wrote about the looming enrollment cliff for the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what's driving the problem -- and what state education leaders plan to do about it.