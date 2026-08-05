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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

From low birth rates to fewer international students, here's why Colorado colleges are looking at an 'enrollment cliff'

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLeigh Paterson
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A person walks through the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Boulder. (
Cheney Orr
/
The Colorado Sun
A person walks through the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder, Tuesday, July 14, 2026

There's a trend in Colorado that has higher education officials concerned.

The number of high school graduates is declining -- and that means the state's colleges and universities are expecting a dropoff in enrollment in the coming years.

Colorado is one of three dozen states bracing for what's become known as the "enrollment cliff." And the prospect of fewer students only adds to the pressures that many colleges and universities are currently navigating, like recent cuts to federal research grants or a drop in international students.

Education reporter Erica Breunlin recently wrote about the looming enrollment cliff for the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what's driving the problem -- and what state education leaders plan to do about it.

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In The NoCo Higher Education (College)StudentsGreat RecessionColorado Department of Higher Education
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson