Long ago, Mexican workers helped build Colorado’s railroad. A unique exhibit highlights that work

Railroads transformed the American West – and immigrant labor made the railroads possible. But many of those immigrants’ stories haven’t been well documented - including those of the Mexican railroad workers known as traqueros .

Beginning in the late 1800s, railroad companies recruited thousands of Mexican and Mexican-American workers to build and maintain the tracks. At one time, Mexican workers made up more than two-thirds of the railway labor force in the U.S. Many traqueros brought their families with them to settle in Colorado and other parts of the country.

These workers played a key role in the railroads’ expansion well into the mid-20th century, including during World War II, when another initiative was used to bring in Mexican laborers.

An exhibit at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden highlights the legacy of the traqueros. Jasmine Robertson, Curator of Exhibits at the museum, spoke with Erin O'Toole about this often-overlooked piece of American history and culture.