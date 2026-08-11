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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Long ago, Mexican workers helped build Colorado’s railroad. A unique exhibit highlights that work

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLeigh Paterson
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A museum exhibit shows a bed, a small stove, and a dresser with a photograph and a silver cross displayed. Signs on the wall share information about the life of Mexican railroad workers.
Jessica Deleplancque Photography
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Courtesy Colorado Railroad Museum

Railroads transformed the American West – and immigrant labor made the railroads possible. But many of those immigrants’ stories haven’t been well documented - including those of the Mexican railroad workers known as traqueros.

Beginning in the late 1800s, railroad companies recruited thousands of Mexican and Mexican-American workers to build and maintain the tracks. At one time, Mexican workers made up more than two-thirds of the railway labor force in the U.S. Many traqueros brought their families with them to settle in Colorado and other parts of the country.

These workers played a key role in the railroads’ expansion well into the mid-20th century, including during World War II, when another initiative was used to bring in Mexican laborers.

An exhibit at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden highlights the legacy of the traqueros. Jasmine Robertson, Curator of Exhibits at the museum, spoke with Erin O'Toole about this often-overlooked piece of American history and culture.

Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad  is open through the end of this month.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado HistoryImmigrantsImmigrationMuseums
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson