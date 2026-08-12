How Colorado artist R. Alan Brooks explores culture and politics using comics and graphic novels

If you read the Colorado Sun, you might be familiar with the comic strip called ‘ What’d I Miss? ’ It follows conversations between Ossie, a young Black man, and Myra, an older white woman who has awakened from a long coma.

Together they struggle to understand modern day politics and culture. Ossie and Myra talk about issues like artificial intelligence, disinformation on social media and, more recently, the rise of the ultra-rich in America.

‘What’d I Miss?’ is written by Denver-based artist R. Alan Brooks . He also writes graphic novels and teaches graphic novel writing at Regis University. This weekend, he will be a featured guest at Fort Collins Comic Con .

Erin O’Toole spoke with Brooks in 2024 to learn more about his work and how he uses comics and graphic novels to unpack current events and culture. We're listening back to that conversation today.