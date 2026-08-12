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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Colorado artist R. Alan Brooks explores culture and politics using comics and graphic novels

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Graphic novelist Alan Brooks sits with his arms on a table, wearing a red t-shirt and a hat.
Joe Rogers
/
Courtesy of R. Alan Brooks

If you read the Colorado Sun, you might be familiar with the comic strip called ‘What’d I Miss?’ It follows conversations between Ossie, a young Black man, and Myra, an older white woman who has awakened from a long coma.

Together they struggle to understand modern day politics and culture. Ossie and Myra talk about issues like artificial intelligence, disinformation on social media and, more recently, the rise of the ultra-rich in America.

‘What’d I Miss?’ is written by Denver-based artist R. Alan Brooks. He also writes graphic novels and teaches graphic novel writing at Regis University. This weekend, he will be a featured guest at Fort Collins Comic Con.

Erin O’Toole spoke with Brooks in 2024 to learn more about his work and how he uses comics and graphic novels to unpack current events and culture. We're listening back to that conversation today.

Page six from Brooks' children's comic.
1 of 3  — Page-06_color detail.jpg
Courtesy R. Alan Brooks
Page ten from R Alan Brooks' children's comic, 'The Masks in Your Dreams'
2 of 3  — Page-10_detail.jpg
An illustration from Brooks' children's book 'The Masks in Your Dreams.'
Courtesy R. Alan Brooks
Page seven from Brooks' children's comic, 'The Masks in your Dreams'
3 of 3  — Page-07_color detail.jpg
Courtesy R. Alan Brooks

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In The NoCo ArtwritingFort Collins Comic Con
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner