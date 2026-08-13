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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

With 'Fat Marmot Week,' scientists hope to turn important marmot research into serious fun

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLeigh Paterson
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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A light brown marmot perches on a gray rock outcropping with green and yellow flowers
Eric Phillips
/
Courtesy Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory

Every summer in Colorado’s high country, yellow-bellied marmots race to gain enough weight to make it through months of hibernation. But this year’s meager snowpack and early spring have put that survival strategy under new pressure.

Scientists with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory near Crested Butte have studied individual marmots in the wild for more than six decades. And they say that understanding what's happening with these mammals reveals a lot about the overall health of high-alpine ecosystems.

This month, the RMBL Marmot Project is set to turn serious science into a fun public competition with the launch of the first-ever Fat Marmot Week – a bracket-style tournament that invites the public to vote for the marmot who’s most ready for winter.

Dan Blumstein co-leads the Marmot Project. He's a biologist and UCLA professor who has spent many years studying different species of marmots. He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about their research into these chunky, ground-dwelling mammals.

The RMBL team is introducing new marmots to the competition on Mondays and Fridays. Voting runs from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29.

The team recently launched an OnlyFans account (called "OnlyMarms") to help raise money for research. Blumstein says it provides "uncensored–but G-rated–marmot content."

A man and woman hold binoculars on a grass and tree-covered mountain. They are marmot researchers (who go by the playful term "marmoteers") out in the field near Crested Butte, Colo
1 of 3  — Marmoteers_DSC03733-2.jpg
Marmot researchers Augustin Birot (L) and Michela Dumas (R) (who go by the playful term "marmoteers") out in the field near Crested Butte, Colo
Eric Phillips / Courtesy RMBL
a brown marmot sits on a rock
2 of 3  — marmot_dandelion_adler.JPG
Katie Adler / Courtesy Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory
a marmot on gray mountain rock
3 of 3  — DSC03667.jpg
Eric Phillips / Courtesy RMBL

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In The NoCo ScienceecologyRocky Mountain Biological Laboratory
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Interim Senior Managing Editor, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson