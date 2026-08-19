Colorado’s business climate is struggling. Can Gov. Polis, and an economic council, turn it around?

Colorado's business climate is hurting.

Over the past 18 months, the state lost more than 6,000 jobs. A CNBC ranking of top states for business saw Colorado slide from a top-10 position four years ago to 25th this year. And a coalition of tech and other business leaders recently issued a letter warning that Colorado’s high cost of living and excessive regulations are bad for business.

Gov. Jared Polis says he's addressing it. Last month he launched a council to help make the state more competitive. And he directed the state's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to hold listening sessions with employers.

But with the governor’s term ending in January, his time to act is limited.

Gov. Polis and Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT, joined Erin O'Toole to discuss how state leaders hope to quickly turn the tide.