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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado’s business climate is struggling. Can Gov. Polis, and an economic council, turn it around?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
Jesse Paul
/
The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Colorado's business climate is hurting.

Over the past 18 months, the state lost more than 6,000 jobs. A CNBC ranking of top states for business saw Colorado slide from a top-10 position four years ago to 25th this year. And a coalition of tech and other business leaders recently issued a letter warning that Colorado’s high cost of living and excessive regulations are bad for business.

Gov. Jared Polis says he's addressing it. Last month he launched a council to help make the state more competitive. And he directed the state's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to hold listening sessions with employers.

But with the governor’s term ending in January, his time to act is limited.

Gov. Polis and Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT, joined Erin O'Toole to discuss how state leaders hope to quickly turn the tide.

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In The NoCo businessColorado LegislatureColorado GovernorOffice of Economic Development and International Trade
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner