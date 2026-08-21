© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Summer rainstorms helped cut water demand. But they're not enough to end Colorado's drought. Here's why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 21, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rain clouds passing over the Rocky Mountains in August
Stephanie Rivera
/
The Colorado Sun
Rain clouds over Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park, Colo. on Sunday, August 16, 2026

Recent storms have given the Front Range relief after an unusually hot and dry start to the season. Lawns look a little greener and Denver Water, one of the state's largest providers, says customers' usage actually dropped because of the rain.

So, you might think that all these afternoon showers mean reservoirs are filling back up, and we can relax a bit on conserving water. But the reality is that Colorado is still deep in a drought – and still reeling from a lack of snowpack last winter.

Reporter Michael Booth recently wrote about this for the Colorado Sun. He joined me to talk about how the recent storms helped, how they didn’t, and what the months ahead look like.

Tags
In The NoCo DroughtSnowpackWaterColorado Weather
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner