Summer rainstorms helped cut water demand. But they're not enough to end Colorado's drought. Here's why

Recent storms have given the Front Range relief after an unusually hot and dry start to the season. Lawns look a little greener and Denver Water, one of the state's largest providers, says customers' usage actually dropped because of the rain.

So, you might think that all these afternoon showers mean reservoirs are filling back up, and we can relax a bit on conserving water. But the reality is that Colorado is still deep in a drought – and still reeling from a lack of snowpack last winter.

Reporter Michael Booth recently wrote about this for the Colorado Sun. He joined me to talk about how the recent storms helped, how they didn’t, and what the months ahead look like.