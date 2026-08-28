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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

After a devastating accident, this Estes Park rock climber moved forward using lessons she’d learned from the sport

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Erin interviews Melissa, seated by a black table with two microphones
Holland Andringa
/
KUNC
KUNC's Erin O'Toole interviews Estes Park author, climber and restaurateur Melissa Strong, about her new memoir, Climbing Through. The interview was part of a live In The NoCo episode taping on August 25, 2026.

Melissa Strong didn't set out to be a writer. In her twenties she was an accomplished rock climber. In her early forties, she was working on a new chapter in her life: opening and running her own restaurant in Estes Park, called Bird & Jim.

But in 2017, a devastating accident threw all of her plans into chaos.

Melissa details her experience in a new memoir is called Climbing Through: A Courageous Story of Grit, Healing, and Second Chances. In it, she traces not only her physical recovery from the accident, but also how building a sense of resilience in one part of your life can help you through a challenge in another part.

Melissa spoke with Erin O’Toole onstage at the Historic Park Theatre in Estes Park on Tuesday as part of a live edition of In The NoCo. We’re listening to highlights from that live interview.

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In The NoCo Author InterviewsClimbingEstes Park
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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