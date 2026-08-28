After a devastating accident, this Estes Park rock climber moved forward using lessons she’d learned from the sport

Melissa Strong didn't set out to be a writer. In her twenties she was an accomplished rock climber. In her early forties, she was working on a new chapter in her life: opening and running her own restaurant in Estes Park, called Bird & Jim.

But in 2017, a devastating accident threw all of her plans into chaos.

Melissa details her experience in a new memoir is called Climbing Through: A Courageous Story of Grit, Healing, and Second Chances. In it, she traces not only her physical recovery from the accident, but also how building a sense of resilience in one part of your life can help you through a challenge in another part.

Melissa spoke with Erin O’Toole onstage at the Historic Park Theatre in Estes Park on Tuesday as part of a live edition of In The NoCo. We’re listening to highlights from that live interview.